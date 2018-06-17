No Bloody Way, says Tintenbar and Teven

HUNDREDS of local Tintenbar and Teven residents packed the Tintenbar Hall to protest the development of an asphalt plant on Saturday night.

It was standing room only at the protest dubbed "No Bloody Way” with local and state politicians also attending. But it was the locals who had the most to say.

Ron and Betty Barnes, who have lived in Teven for more than 80 years, said that the two quarries in the area were enough.

"We don't want the smell,'' Mr Barnes said. "There's two quarries already and they've done enough damage, ruined the hills.”

Local Paul Rizzo said an asphalt plant in the area would be "a disaster.”

"At the end of the day, Teven is a little valley with two quarries,'' Mr Rizzo said.

"Asphalt produces carcinogenic vapour that leads to all sorts of resopiratory illnesses.

"We all have tanks and the vapour will fall on the roof same as the the rainfall.”

Local school teacher Trenna Gillott said she teaches programs on the local wetlands, educating children on how to protect them.

"As a teacher I instil in my kids the need to protect what we have, not just for us but for future generations - an asphalt quarry is not the way to go,” she said.

Greens Ballina MP Tamara Smith said 40 years ago it was a different world we dint have the information about the warming planet but farmers always knew this was prime agricultural land.

"In the last ten years we have recognised just how precious this land and this water is,''

Civil construction and road builder Fulton Hogan plan to co-locate an asphalt plant in the footprint of the existing Holcim hard rock quarry on Stokers Lane in the Teven valley.

A DA is yet to be submitted to Ballina Shire Council.

A letter sent to residents from the proponent states that the proposed plant would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and produce 70000ton of asphalt a year.

Ballina Shire Council Mayor David Wright said he had been in discussions with organisers on how to lodge the application but said he was unable to make comments about the proposal. "I understand how (residents) feel,'' he said about the protest.

"I imagined that the plant would be a state-of-the-art, enclosed facility,'' Cr Wright said.

"No asphalt material goes into the atmosphere - there might be a smell but no material.”