No Ballina Cup? No worries for these ladies

Debbie Thomas, Ashleigh Thomas, Charley Bryant and Jenny McCaskie still enjoyed Ballina Cup day... even without the horse racing.

Debbie Thomas, Ashleigh Thomas, Charley Bryant and Jenny McCaskie still enjoyed Ballina Cup day... even without the horse racing.

TORRENTIAL rain may have cancelled this week's Ballina Cup, but for four local ladies, that wasn't a problem.

As part of its Cup promotion, the Ballina Jockey Club ran a competition for a $2000 pamper package that included four VIP tickets to the event, a night at the Ramada Hotel in Ballina, hair and makeup for four people thanks to Blushed and Beautiful and Kaye Adam Creative Hair and Makeup, and limousine transfers thanks to GoByron.

Even though the Cup was cancelled, the jockey club's general manager Matthew Bertram and these local businesses banded together to honour the competition.

That was good news for winner Ashleigh Thomas and her besties, Debbie Thomas, Charley Bryant and Jenny McCaskie.

No horse racing? No worries?

Some calls were made and a beautiful lunch at Beef + Beach in Lennox Head was thrown in, in replacement of a day out at the races.

The girls were picked up from home in a limousine on Thursday morning courtesy of GoByron, and taken to Blushed and Beautiful Salon for a morning of pampering - hair and makeup, champagne and nibbles.

They were then taken to the Ramada for some photos, where they returned after lunch for a night's stay in a gorgeous one-bedroom apartment.

Enjoying lunch and a drink (or two).

The girls then enjoyed a cruise in their luxe limousine to Beef + Beach Restaurant for an indulgent afternoon of cocktails and food.

"Although the day didn't turn out as hoped, we are really proud to have been able to provide our competition winners with a really nice experience and we're so thankful to all the local businesses that helped make this possible,” Mr Bertram said.

"It goes to show the genuine support that the Ballina business community has for one another.”

An announcement about whether or not the Ballina Cup will be postponed will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information visit ballinajockeyclub.com.au