Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

No bail for torture accused

Ross Irby
by
1st Dec 2018 1:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH man accused of kidnap and torture offences remains in jail following his arrest on Wednesday.

His matter received a brief mention before Ipswich Magistrate Court but no details of the police allegations were disclosed.

Desmond Brian Ballangarry, 29, from Brassall, is charged with six offences - all alleged to have taken place at North Ipswich on Wednesday, November 28.

The charges include robbery with actual violence; kidnapping; assault causing bodily harm; torture; assault with intent to commit rape (on a male); and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Defence lawyer Yasser Khan did not seek for Ballangarry to be brought from the watch-house when his matter was mentioned before Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

There was no bail application.

The case was adjourned to December 19.

desmond brian ballangarry ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mum delivers own baby on side of the road

    premium_icon Mum delivers own baby on side of the road

    News THE miracle of life has stopped traffic in Lismore.

    Twins honoured with 'special place' at helicopter base

    premium_icon Twins honoured with 'special place' at helicopter base

    News The Betteridge sisters honoured with garden

    Hospital staff take drastic measures over security failure

    premium_icon Hospital staff take drastic measures over security failure

    News Lismore Base Hospital staff ban paperwork claims

    Quirky tree a token of love to Lismore

    premium_icon Quirky tree a token of love to Lismore

    News It may not be the most perfect tree, but it represents Lismore

    Local Partners