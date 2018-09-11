Menu
Crime

No bail after alleged 45kg drug bust

by Vanessa Marsh
11th Sep 2018 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE beauty therapist allegedly caught with more than 45kgs of drugs and $1.5m cash has been denied bail.

Rachel Roberta McKinnon, 27, and her boyfriend Neil Leslie Fremantle, 28, were arrested at their New Farm apartment yesterday after a long-running investigation by gang-busting police officers from Taskforce Maxima.

During her brief appearance in Brisbane Magistrates Court, McKinnon applied for bail, saying she would comply with any strict conditions the court imposed.

The pair were allegedly caught with varying quantities of drugs including cannabis, cocaine, MDMA and testosterone.

In court McKinnon claimed the pair were in an "on and off" relationship and said she was "prohibited" from entering certain rooms of the three-storey apartment they shared and that she didn't ask questions as to why.

"It is alleged that the scale of that which was recovered suggests potential links to organised crime," magistrate Barbara Tynan said.

In refusing bail, Ms Tynan said McKinnon's potential access to large amounts of money made her an unacceptable flight risk.

Fremantle is yet to appear in court.

