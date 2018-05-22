No bail for man accused of biting cop's penis

A man accused of biting a police officer on the penis has faced court.

A man accused of biting a police officer on the penis has faced court. John Gass

Michael John Haigh, 43, faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

He was charged with affray, resisting police, assaulting police and intimidating police after an incident in which he allegedly tried to grab an officer's gun in Byron Bay on Friday.

Police will allege the man gouged the eyes of one officer and pit the genitals of another.

Mr Haigh was refused bail in court on Monday and the matter was adjourned to next month.