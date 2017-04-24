NO BAIL: Accused attempted murderer to remain behind bars

BAIL was formally refused today for a man accused of attempting to murder his partner in Nimbin during a vicious attack on Friday.

David Mana, 51, appeared for a short mention in the Lismore Local Court on Monday morning.

He fronted court over two charges relating to the alleged attempted murder of a woman, aged 47, that occurred on Friday morning at a Gungas Rd home at Nimbin.

Police allege the Nimbin resident stabbed and beat his partner with a hammer.

Looking gaunt with his dark green prison greens hanging off him, Mana sat quietly in the glass-walled dock as his solicitor Tom Trembath and magistrate David Helipern discussed an adjournment date.

Mr Helipern adjourned proceedings until June 20 with a brief of evidence to be served by June 5.

Mr Trembath did not apply for bail and it was formally refused by Mr Heilpern.

Mana was arrested on Saturday and police charged him with causing wounding with intent to murder.

The victim was recovering at Lismore Base Hospital following surgery on her wounds.