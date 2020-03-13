No aphrodisiac like fish bladders

COULD China's insatiable demand for "aphrodisiac" fish swim bladders be another nail in the coffin for overfished mulloway and teraglin in our waters?

The northern cousin of the NSW mulloway, the black jewfish, is now off limits for all fishers on Queensland's east coast until January 2021 after the annual commercial catch limit was reached in just two months.

The swim bladder, which typically weighs 200g to 400g in an adult black jewie, regulates buoyancy and it grows larger in the "croaker" or "drum" family of fish, which includes black jewfish, teraglin and mulloway, than in other species.

It is considered a delicacy and an aphrodisiac in Asian markets and fetches up to $800 a kilogram wet weight, and up to $130,000 a kilo in dried form.

During the global financial crisis of 2008, wealthy Asians stockpiled the dried bladders as speculative investments and there are indications that prices again are jumping with the COVID19 crisis.

The Queensland commercial black jewfish catch hovered around 20 tonnes a year from 2000 to 2016, then shot to more than 140 tonnes in 2018 as the Asian market discovered the fish.

Asia's insatiable demand for the bladders already has wreaked devastation and extermination.

The totoaba, a large croaker in Mexico's Gulf of California, has been netted down to crisis numbers for its prized bladder. Unfortunately, there has been a tragic bycatch of the world's smallest porpoise, the vaquito, which is now down to just a handful of specimens.

Massive black markets and smuggling operations have proliferated across Mexico and the southern US to get dried totoaba bladders to Asia.

Fisheries Queensland executive director Claire Andersen said authorities are investigating bladders being sold on the local black market.

"It's now more lucrative than abalone," Ms Andersen said.

Queensland Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the 20-tonne annual limit for east coast black jewfish was reached on March 1.

"Any commercial or recreational fisher found to be in possession of black jewfish will be in breach of the Fisheries Act and could face a maximum fine of $133,450," he said.

"Any fisher found to be in possession of a commercial quantity of black jewfish with the intention of black marketing the fish may be subject to a maximum fine of $400,350 or three years' imprisonment."

Mr Furner said in May 2019, the Queensland Government introduced a total allowable catch limit of 20 tonnes for black jewfish.

The bag limit for recreational fishers was reduced to one fish.

Dumping of gutted fish is already seen as a serious issue in the Northern Territory and parts of Queensland.

Amateurs and commercial fishers have been blamed.

The NT Government has already implemented a program to tag all commercially caught black jewfish bladders.

Naturally, the easiest way to look after the rapidly declining fish numbers is to simply ban the export of the bladders altogether.

But that would mean standing between a big pile of quick and easy cash and a whole lot of angry fishermen.

Watch this space to see what the latest is from NSW Fisheries.