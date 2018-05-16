PHOTOS: How a tangle of tree roots has damaged a home

Roots from a fig tree uncovered on the property of Chris and Robin Lowry at Lennox Head.

Roots from a fig tree uncovered on the property of Chris and Robin Lowry at Lennox Head. Contributed

THERE were few spare seats in the public gallery when Ballina Shire Council gathered for an extraordinary meeting to discuss an historic Lennox Head fig tree.

Councillors last night voted down a motion to delay the removal of a fig on Castle Drive.

The motion, if won, would have seen the council hold off on removing the tree until further information was sought about whether it was the cause of damage to a nearby home.

The tree and its removal - which the council voted in support of last December - has been a point of contention.

Roots from a fig tree uncovered on the property of Chris and Robin Lowry at Lennox Head. Contributed

The clash has been between the residents whose home has sustained damage, apparently from the tree's roots, and a group of community members wanting to save the tree.

Chris and Robin Lowry own one of the two homes adjacent to the tree.

Mr Lowry said the fig's beauty was a drawcard for them when they bought the property about five years ago. He said there was no evidence of damage from the tree roots at the time.

But on Monday, the Lowrys dug up their driveway to reveal a tangle of roots underneath it, and running along the edge of their home.

Mr Lowry hoped last night's decision would mean the end to a lengthy debate.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster," he said.

"We hope that it's the final decision."

Roots from a fig tree uncovered on the property of Chris and Robin Lowry at Lennox Head. Contributed

Community members who have been fighting the tree's removal said they would continue to oppose it.

Amanda Coutts didn't believe the council had properly considered all of the available information.

Councillors heard from experts, including a lawyer and engineer, about the options on the table.

Cr Ben Smith warned against "ignoring advice" from reports the council had received.

"As councillors if we're ignoring advice we can also be legally liable," he said.

"I believe we've done everything we possibly can to mitigate the issue."

Councillor Eoin Johnston said even if a special tree root barrier could prevent further root-related damage to homes, this could compromise the health of the tree and place the public at risk.

"There's a real good chance some limbs will start dropping on people," Cr Johnston said.

"The council's not going to be insured. We're going to have some poor soul walking past there with a dog and it hits them on the head."

During the meeting, staff confirmed the council would be covered by public liability insurance if limbs fell during a weather event, but not if the council's actions damaged the fig's health.

Deputy mayor Keith Williams said there was no proof a root barrier would hurt the tree.

"I accept that this tree is causing the damage to the Lowrys property," Cr Williams said.

"We need to give the Lowrys some reassurance that we are actually serious about this.

"But I don't believe that the only option council can (accept) ... is removal."

Mayor David Wright originally backed the motion, but changed his mind after seeing the roots uncovered at the Lowrys' property this week.

"The root barriers are going to cost an absolute fortune and I still don't believe it's going to save the tree," Cr Wright said.

"I don't think there's one person in the room that wants it cut down, but I can't see any other alternative."

The motion lost 6-4 and Crs Phillip Meehan, Keith Williams, Sharon Parry and Jeff Johnson voted in favour of delaying the tree's removal.