Nitro wows Ballina in surprise performance

TALENTED RIDERS: Nitro Circus Live athletes Andy Buckwork and Todd Meyn during their display at Ballina Skatepark.

Ballina Skatepark never looked so busy as fans swamped the Nitro Circus Live athletes Jed Mildon, Andy Buckwork and Todd Meyn when they arrived in town for a surprise display.

The display announced on Facebook ahead of the main event today at Oakes Oval in Lismore saw the three athletes doing twists, turns and somersaults and generally displaying their prowess on BMX bikes which left kids and adults alike gasping.

The three athletes were extremely down to earth and friendly, chatting to as many kids as possible, signing autographs for over an hour and riding with kids on the course after giving their display.

They also encouraged kids to wear helmets and enjoyed getting to know the local community.

The highlight was when Andy Buckwork and Todd Meyn did a forward somersault together to the amazement of the crowd.

The main Nitro event however with also include dirtbikes and will auction off an autographed jersey signed by Travis Pastrana and his team mates with proceeds to go towards supporting the community after recent floods.

The show features former local Pete Anderson who rides Freestyle Motocross.

"Nitro is the pinnacle of the sport, so you see all the tricks there, it's pretty action-packed and pretty fast-paced.

"Nitro is one of the biggest names in the industry from freestyle and all the best riders want to be part of Nitro for its world-wide reputation," he said.

Nitro Circus Live showcases an all-star international line up of world-class action sports athletes, plus riders in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, scooter and inline - including multiple X Games medalists.

Nitro Circus Live's daredevils also ride a host of outrageous contraptions off the tour's famous 40-foot Giganta Ramp, such as tricycles, a wheeled recliner and more.

With an exciting set geared for an outdoor stadium experience, Nitro Circus Live is a spectacular and entertaining event that is fun for fans of all ages.

For Nitro Circus Live ticketsgo to nitrocircus.live.

At Oakes Oval, Lismore, on Tuesday, April 25, from 4pm.