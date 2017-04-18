Nitro Circus re-confirms Lismore show

THEY ARE BACK: Oakes Oval will host Nitro Circus Live LATER IN April.

TO SUPPORT Lismore residents affected by the recent floods, Nitro Circus will auction off an autographed jersey signed by Travis Pastrana and his team mates with proceeds to go towards supporting the community.

Nitro Circus is an 'action sport collective' led by Travis Pastrana, featuring him and his friends travelling around the world riding dirtbikes, base jumping, and performing stunts.

Nitro Circus Live has completed a thorough inspection of the Oakes Oval grounds and, after consulting with local officials, the event has been confirmed for Tuesday, April 25.

Lismore City Council Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe confirmed the venue is ready to host Nitro Circus.

"The event is sure to bring much delight to audiences in Lismore,” he said.

Nitro Circus wants to help the area recover from the natural disaster.

The global action sports collective will auction off an autographed riding jersey, "with all proceeds benefiting Cyclone Debbie relief efforts”.

To get the word out nationwide, Travis will also post a special message to Nitro Circus Live's more than 600,000 Australian fans on Facebook, encouraging them to bid on the jersey and support Debbie victims.

Mike Porra, Executive Chairman & Global Head of Creative for Nitro Circus, said people across the country have witnessed the devastation brought to the Northern Rivers by the weather event.

"We've all been following news coverage of Debbie and cannot believe its impact,” he said.

"While we definitely wanted to ride for our Lismore fans and put on a massive show for them, we needed to make sure it would be safe first.

"The grounds are in much better shape than expected and we are 100% go.

"It's very important to us to give back to Lismore recovery efforts and help the area get back on its feet,” Mr Porra said.

Nitro Circus Live showcases an all-star international line up of world-class action sports athletes, plus riders in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, scooter and inline - including multiple X Games medalists.

Nitro Circus Live's daredevils also ride a host of outrageous contraptions off the tour's famous 40-foot Giganta Ramp, such as tricycles, a wheeled recliner and more.

With an exciting set geared for an outdoor stadium experience, Nitro Circus Live is a spectacular and entertaining event that is fun for fans of all ages.

For Nitro Circus Live ticketsgo to nitrocircus.live.