COLOURFUL: A preview of the upcoming stage show Nit Boy by Bang! Academy of Performing Arts, based on a book by Bangalow writer tristan Bancks. Karla Conroy
Nit Boy adaptation set to go on stage

Javier Encalada
by
29th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
LEWIS is a kid, and he has the worst case of nits in history. He has so many of them, his teachers and mum want to shave his head, but Lewis has had nits so long that he's kind of attached to them.

He sees them as his pets.

This is the story of Nit Boy.

Meanwhile, in the dense forest on Lewis's head, Ned, the first-ever jumping louse, has just been born. And the nits are poised to take over the town, the country, the world.

It's a David and Goliath battle as Lewis tries to hang on to his hair and his 'head mice' no matter what it takes.

Bang! Academy of Performing Arts have adapted the children's book by Northern Rivers author Tristan Bancks for stage, and will be performing this October.

The colourful stage production will feature a cast of 21 children aged 7-16 years.

Mr Bancks's books was adapted by Anouska Gammon, who also directed the play, with production by Bobbie Field.

bangalow bang! performing company nit boy tristan bancks whatson
