Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A nine-year-old Logan boy has been missing since yesterday.
A nine-year-old Logan boy has been missing since yesterday.
News

Missing schoolboy didn’t want to go home

7th Nov 2018 12:01 PM

POLICE are asking the public to help them find a nine-year-old Queensland boy after he went missing yesterday afternoon south of Brisbane.

It's understood the Logan boy told friends he didn't want to go home after finishing school yesterday afternoon, instead riding off on his scooter.

He was last seen around 3.30pm riding into Wagawn Park on Wagawn St in Woodridge.

Police hold concerns for the boy due to his age.

He is described as caucasian, approximately 135cms tall with a slim build and short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen riding a scooter and was wearing his school uniform - a dark blue shirt and shorts.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Top Stories

    Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    premium_icon Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    Crime A CRIME scene was established at a Lismore property yesterday afternoon after a man allegedly stabbed another man during an altercation.

    • 7th Nov 2018 11:32 AM
    Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    premium_icon Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    News Mayor says protocols will be "tightened up" on local beaches

    After a tough year, Norpa needs your help

    premium_icon After a tough year, Norpa needs your help

    News Without external support, the company could have been in jeopardy

    Surfing community rallies behind shark attack victim

    premium_icon Surfing community rallies behind shark attack victim

    News "Take care mate, all the boys here for ya... full support”

    Local Partners