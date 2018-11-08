Nine-Fairfax merger gets green light
THE ACCC will not oppose the proposed merger between Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says it examined more than 1,000 submissions as well as documents it demanded from Nine and Fairfax before giving the merger the green light.
"We concluded that the proposed merger was not likely to substantially lessen competition in any market in breach of the Competition and Consumer Act," ACCC chair Rod Sims said.
More to come