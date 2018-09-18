Nine-year-old Sophie wins photo comp

A TALENTED nine year old photographer has taken out the top award at this year's 14th Brunswick Heads Simple Pleasures Photo competition.

Sophie Dadon captured winning image of Loving Bruns with her picture of two children enjoying an ice-cream in the late afternoon light.

In other awards Rose Dadon took out the People Loving Bruns Category. Tamara Smith, MP for Ballina, awarded her prize to Jonathon Miller. Chia Barwick-Going's sunset on Brunswick River image won the Under 16 category and Michelle Kelly won the the adult category. People's Choice Award went to Ethan Adamek and the Instagram Prize went to @dexjou.

The awards were held on the weekend at Brunswick Heads Bowling Club with six winners chosen from 20 finalists in the print competition and more than 200 entries in the Instagram competition.

Photos are on display in selected shop windows until 22 September. Search #Brunsphotocomp2018 for the Instagram entries and all winning photos are on the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre Facebook page. Organisers thanked all entrants, whose love of Bruns shone through and the businesses that sponsored the competition.