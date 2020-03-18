Menu
Nine News has suspended its Darwin news bulletin and will be working with limited staff due to the coronavirus.
Nine News suspends bulletin until further notice

by NATASHA EMECK
18th Mar 2020
NINE News has suspended its regional news bulletin in Darwin until further notice as staff prepare to self-isolate due to the coronavirus.

The Nine network will replace its Darwin regional news with metro bulletins as of 6pm Tuesday until further notice.

Regional news bulletins across southern New South Wales, the ACT, regional Queensland, and regional Victoria will also be suspended.

Nine's national director of news Darren Wick said the broadcaster made the decision in a bid to slow the spread of the virus and protect its staff and the wider community.

"Regional News presenters and reporters will support the broader Nine News team during this time, with limited reporters, operators and producers to remain in regional remits to continue breaking local news stories on the ground," he said.

"This is a temporary measure to protect the Nine News team who are banding together to continue delivering Australians the latest developments in the COVID-19 emergency and beyond."

