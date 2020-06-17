Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STABBING TEENAGE DEATH MELBOURNE
STABBING TEENAGE DEATH MELBOURNE
Crime

Nine in custody after Melbourne stabbing

17th Jun 2020 12:30 PM

Nine people have spent the night in custody after a teenager was stabbed to death in Melbourne.

A group of eight to 10 men approached the 15-year-old on Tuesday afternoon at Brimbank Shopping Centre in Deer Park.

The youngster died at the scene.

The group ran away, but six were arrested on nearby Billingham Road a short time later. They are yet to be charged.

Witnesses told Nine News the group had knives up their sleeves and stabbed the teen "multiple times" in the chest and stomach.

"He's a good kid, he goes to church. He comes from a good family, a humble family. It's just so unfortunate this has happened to him," family friend Foa Galuega said.

Another person, Tatyana Taufa, paid tribute to the teenager, re-posting the news story to their social media with the comment:

"RIL LIL TOKO . My deepest condolences go out to the Taufeulungaki Family . #FlyHighSolo [?]"

The brawl and subsequent stabbing is believed to have been sparked by an argument on social media, Nine reported.

Hours later, a fight broke out at the scene between about 30 people.

Footage of the second brawl posted on social media shows people running into the taped-off crime scene.

A person can be heard in the footage shouting, "I'll kill you" while bystanders yell "Stop".

Three men were arrested over the second fight.

A police officer was taken to hospital and another man was treated for a cut to the head.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Originally published as Nine in custody after Melbourne stabbing

More Stories

crime knife crime stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fight of his life: Casino man’s ‘terrifying’ COVID-19 battle

        premium_icon Fight of his life: Casino man’s ‘terrifying’ COVID-19 battle

        News A local who came down with the region’s worst case of COVID-19 returned to the place where he was nursed back to health

        'We may be deemed insolvent': Lismore GM's dire warning

        premium_icon 'We may be deemed insolvent': Lismore GM's dire warning

        News Report could determine council is not "responsible and sustainable"

        Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        premium_icon Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        News ‘GREAT Southern Nights’ will bring 1000 COVID-safe concerts to Sydney and regional...

        Beauty salon grows to meet demand after lockdown

        premium_icon Beauty salon grows to meet demand after lockdown

        News “EVERYONE deserves to feel good about themselves”, is this business’ mantra.