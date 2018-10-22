Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nine is sticking with Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner despite horror ratings. Picture Julie Kiriacoudis
Nine is sticking with Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner despite horror ratings. Picture Julie Kiriacoudis
TV

Karl’s on the nose. Here’s how Nine plans to change that

by Colin Vickery
22nd Oct 2018 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHANNEL 9 is set to use its first-ever telecast of the Australian Open tennis in January to reinvigorate the Today show and restore Karl Stefanovic's popularity with viewers.

Nine CEO Hugh Marks has confirmed that Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner will continue to present the network's breakfast show in 2019.

But Marks says that Today will undergo a refresh to help combat the rise of rival Sunrise and that Stefanovic needs to focus on rebuilding his bond with the Aussie public.

 

Today Show filming at Surfers Paradise beach. Karl Stefanovic talks to Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on set. Picture Glenn Hampson
Today Show filming at Surfers Paradise beach. Karl Stefanovic talks to Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on set. Picture Glenn Hampson

 

"We've got an amazing opportunity to re-launch the Today show as part of the Australian Open so they (Stefanovic and Gardner) will be there (in Melbourne) for two weeks as part of that," Marks said.

"I'll be talking to the team about sharpening the production of the show."

Today has recorded some of its worst ratings for a decade in recent times - sometimes dropping below 200,000 viewers across the five capital cities.

The poor ratings had led to a rash of rumours that Stefanovic was set to be dumped from the show.

Critics said that the star's messy divorce and criticism of Gardner during an Uber conversation had tarnished his popularity.

Marks believes Stefanovic can turn things around.

"Karl has had a tough year but I have every confidence that he can get back to what he is really good at and re-establish that connection with the audience," Marks said.

"If the audience sees him really working hard and treating them very seriously and delivering on what he can do well then he can re-establish that connection. He is a fantastic broadcaster."

Stefanovic is also set to present the second season of reality show This Time Next Year in 2019.

colin.vickery@news.com.au

 

@Colvick

australian open channel nine entertainment karl stefanovic tv

Top Stories

    Huge demand for 'best blocks' in new development

    premium_icon Huge demand for 'best blocks' in new development

    Property RECENT land releases in this master-planned community sold out in less than 24 hours; now the next 41 blocks are set to be auctioned off this weekend.

    • 22nd Oct 2018 11:30 AM
    Hemsworth takes hitchhiker to heaven and back

    premium_icon Hemsworth takes hitchhiker to heaven and back

    Celebrity A HITCHHIKERhit the jackpot when Chris Hemsworth decided to pull over and offer him...

    • 22nd Oct 2018 11:01 AM
    ‘Outdoor sex hook ups’ are a problem at beach

    premium_icon ‘Outdoor sex hook ups’ are a problem at beach

    Crime A COUNCILLOR says beaches have a problem with hook up locations

    Which local restaurant is the best in regional NSW?

    Which local restaurant is the best in regional NSW?

    Business The Good Food Guide is out, and local restaurants are on the list

    • 22nd Oct 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners