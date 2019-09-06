9 community projects get green light

COMMUNITY GRANTS: Friends of the Koala is one of the eight community projects across the Northern Rivers which was successful in its My Community Project application.

COMMUNITY GRANTS: Friends of the Koala is one of the eight community projects across the Northern Rivers which was successful in its My Community Project application. Jacqueline Munro

EIGHT Northern Rivers community projects have been successful in their application for funding through the My Community Project Scheme.

The scheme was designed to fund projects in each NSW electorate with up to $260,000 in funding available for each electorate.

Successful projects were determined through a public vote with projects that received the most support receiving funding.

Voting for the scheme closed in August with successful projects announced yesterday.

Lismore

Friends of the Koala Inc in East Lismore will receive $56,532 to erect security fencing around the rehabilitation runs as well as construction of a koala kindy to ensure all koalas are safe.

Lismore Rugby Union Club in North Lismore will receive $188,959 to flood proof their sporting grounds before training resumes for the 2020 rugby season.

Tuntable Falls Community School near Tuntable Creek will receive $75,000 to construct a play environment from largely sustainable materials to stimulate the students' imagination.

Ballina

Byron Youth Service in Byron Bay will receive $116,985 to implement an evidence-based teen mental health first aid program in all schools enrolling adolescents in the Ballina State Government Area.

Byron Bay Community Association in Byron Bay will receive $33,530 for Women Matter Too, which supports vulnerable and homeless women in Byron Bay by providing access to essential amenities and services for health and well-being.

Suffolk Park Progress Association in Suffolk Park will receive $156,300 to construct a asphalt pump track in a vacant block adjacent to the existing skate park in Suffolk Park.

Clarence

RSM Community Transport in Casino will receive $113,557 to provide accessible, safe and affordable non-emergency medical transport for residents of the Richmond Valley.

Windara Communities in Casino will receive $79,000 to construct a wheelchair accessible boardwalk walkway around dam through thematic and quirky gardens and native trees with a permanent viewing platform area.

The NSW Government is investing $24.7 million in projects to help improve the wellbeing of people and communities across NSW.

The program received a great response with 61,437 people voting for their favourite projects, and 248 projects selected to be funded.