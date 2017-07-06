Rainbow to rise again in Nimbin

The proposal includes the construction of a new single-storey cafe with seating for around 50 people.

LISMORE City Council has approved the development application for the redevelopment of the former Rainbow Cafe site in Nimbin's main street.

The Cullen Street site has been empty since the cafe was destroyed by fire in August 2014, along with the Nimbin Museum and Bringabong.

The proposed new cafe includes the demolition of two existing buildings onsite and the construction of a new single-storey cafe with seating for around 50 people as well as a small detached dwelling, landscaping, fencing and associated infrastructure.

The development will include creation of a mural on the building's facade to ensure the new Rainbow Cafe complements the existing Nimbin streetscape and the village's famous heritage murals.