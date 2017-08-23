25°
Nimbin's Peter Till tells court the 'law does not apply'

Hamish Broome
| 23rd Aug 2017 1:15 PM
NIMBIN cannabis crusader Peter Till has told a courtroom "the law does not apply" to him as a judge questioned his fitness to stand trial over commercial cannabis charges.

Judge Laura Wells this morning requested an "urgent" fitness report to be provided ahead of Till's upcoming trial scheduled for October 30 in Lismore District Court.

Till, who is representing himself, appeared via video link from Silverwater prison in Sydney for the court mention.

He repeatedly told the court "the law does not apply" to his case because his actions were a "medical, political and religious protest".

He cited at least five sections of the Australian Constitution to argue the Crown case was "useless" and "irrelevant" because there was "good intent" when he committed the alleged crimes.

"This is not the trial so all of those matters you might want to raise at the trial," Judge Wells replied.

Till also demanded the court cease addressing him by his given name, saying "please don't insult me". He claimed to have handed back his birth certificate.

He complained about the conditions at Silverwater, where he is being held on remand, saying he wasn't getting fed properly because of his diet choices.

"It's been two weeks, I haven't even had a proper meal here... because I'm a vegetarian... which is good... not."

He said he needed better access to two local doctors who would provide evidence why he needed to use cannabis "which is the best medicine for you".

Till was arrested in March after allegedly posting a video of himself at a large cannabis plantation near Nimbin he now claims was on "community space" and not his own.

Police subsequently raided the Mountain Top property on March 22 and seized more than 500 plants.

He has been ordered to stand trial for one count each of cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis and supplying an indictable quantity of the drug. He is also facing two counts of drug possession.

The maximum penalty for commercial cultivation of cannabis is 15 years' jail.

He was initially granted bail but lost the privilege after breaching his bail conditions the day after his release by allegedly posting on Facebook he had "heaps of cannabis in town today".

The trial is scheduled on October 30 in Lismore District Court with a preliminary mention on October 26.

