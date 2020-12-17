Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Damage to infrastructure has cut off Nimbin's water supply.
Damage to infrastructure has cut off Nimbin's water supply.
News

Nimbin’s main water supply cut during freak storm

17th Dec 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A severe storm at Nimbin overnight has led to a major water main break at the Nimbin reservoir, cutting off the Nimbin town water supply.

Nimbin residents on the town water supply are urged to only use water for essential purposes while Lismore City Council works to repair the break. The storm damage has washed away part of the refilling line between the DE Williams dam and the High Street reservoir.

Storm damage in the Nimbin area is significant with major damage to a culvert on Blue Knob Road cutting the road north out of Nimbin.

Council crews are now working to repair the water main break at the reservoir and are undertaking urgent repairs on the worst-affected roads such as Blue Knob Road.

“We are keen for residents to report any other major road or storm damage such as trees over the road or places where access has been cut so we can schedule the most urgent works,” Scott said.

Nimbin residents on town water should minimise water consumption and conserve water wherever possible.

Council is working to temporarily fix the water main break this morning so there is access to water and more permanent repairs will be undertaken in the coming days. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATED: All the latest road closures on the Northern Rivers

        UPDATED: All the latest road closures on the Northern Rivers

        News WILD weather has forced the closure of many roads on the Northern Rivers. Remember if it is flooded, forget it.

        ‘Everything went ballistic’: SES details flood rescues

        Premium Content ‘Everything went ballistic’: SES details flood rescues

        News LISMORE SES have been in high demand with multiple requests for flood rescues...

        • 17th Dec 2020 9:40 AM
        Stuck driver lucky to be rescued by shop owners

        Premium Content Stuck driver lucky to be rescued by shop owners

        News “WE SAW this car floating down the street and ran through the flood water.”

        Girl almost lost her hand in shooting, court told

        Premium Content Girl almost lost her hand in shooting, court told

        News The case involving Jordan Close and Brody Roberts has been adjourned until next...