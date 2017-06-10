Nimbin's 'lane boys' to be sentenced after pleading guilty to drug supply

THIRTY one people have pleaded guilty over the large-scale search warrants executed by police in Nimbin last year against the so-called 'lane boys'.

The accused appeared before Murwillumbah Local Court earlier this week where they entered guilty pleas to a range of drugs and related charges.

They will be sentenced on July 27 in Lismore Local Court.

Richmond Local Area Command's Strike Force Cuppa was formed in August last year to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs involving members of an alleged criminal syndicate in Nimbin.

Police initially arrested and charged 11 men as part of the cross-border operation which included the execution of six search warrants within Nimbin and Lismore.

They seized an estimated 5kg of cannabis, ecstasy tablets, ice, and range of projectile weapons including two firearms.

They also seized $55,000 cash that is alleged to be the proceeds of crime.

Further arrests followed in the subsequent days and weeks.

Charges faced by the 31 people include dealing with the proceeds of crime, drug supply, drug possession, and habitually consorting with convicted offenders after warning.