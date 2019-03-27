Nimbin 'welcomes' new multi-million dollar development

Artist impressions of the development proposed for Cullen St in Nimbin, where the museum once stood.

WHILE a multi-million-dollar development proposed for the heart of Nimbin has raised some public concerns, key community members reveal "most” people in the village have welcomed the proposal.

The proposal for 60A and 62 Cullen St seeks approval from Lismore City Council for a $2.3 million mixed-use development compromising 19 retail shops, top shop housing, a plaza and pavilion in the space where the old Nimbin museum stood, before it was destroyed by a fire in 2014.

To alleviate community concern the Nimbin Chamber of Commerce held a public meeting around the application last week.

Chamber president Diana Roberts said about 40 people attended the meeting to hear a presentation from the designer, to ask questions, talk to one of the developers, David Piese, and to give feedback.

"The majority there were in support of the proposal,” she said.

"The presentation was received very positively - there is overwhelming support for the development and the style of the development.

"If there was strong community concern and opposition it would have come out on social media and it hasn't.

"I haven't met anyone who is opposed to the development, that space has been a vacant site for so long.”

Ms Roberts said the meeting raised some valid concerns to be considered by council and the developer, including unloading deliveries on Cullen St, parking, and disabled access.

The developers are proposing to re-line the western car park to create an additional 20 car parking spaces needed for the site.

"The parking was a major concern,” she said.

"Everyone agrees, we do not want car parking on that site.

"We will be asking council to seek a financial contribution from the developer towards car parking in the future.”

She said while there was some concern that the new development would be a lot of change for Nimbin, the Chamber believed it would make the whole village more vibrant.

"Simon Rose and David Piese are not big-time developers and they want to do the right thing by the community - it's not about cutting corners and we really appreciate that as a community - but obviously they do want to make money.

"They've put things into the DA they haven't had to put in, like community spaces. We would love to see this development to go ahead, and we want council to support it.”

Hemp Embassy President and former Nimbin museum owner Michael Balderstone said the new major development would "bring Nimbin into the 21st century”.

"I've spoken to many members of the community about the development at length because I had the museum there,” Mr Balderstone said.

"It's true that people aren't opposed to it; in fact people are excited by the really creative design.

"We are really fortunate to have two developers who just love Nimbin and get Nimbin and have designed it accordingly.”

Mr Balderstone admitted the development could possibly have a negative impact on existing businesses, but would also bring more tourism into town.

A Lismore City Council spokesperson said council could not comment on the DA while it was being assessed.

Public submissions can be made up until March 27.