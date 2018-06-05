Menu
The Nimbin Pub
Nimbin tourist 'panicked' when he saw police

5th Jun 2018 7:25 AM

TWO police officers were patrolling Nimbin's main street on foot on Saturday afternoon when they saw a tourisy from Sydney in in his 50s.

When he saw the officers he has panicked and tried to walk away quickly.

The officers caught up to him in Rainbow Lane where they searched him, and found a stash of 154 grams of cannbis.

The 57-year-old man admitted he had purchased the cannabis for $1500 and said he had intended to take it back to Sydney.

He was iisued with a Field Court Attendance Notice and will appear before Lismore Local Court in July.

