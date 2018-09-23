Nimbin Show kicks off with prime conditions

Nimbin show society president Phillip Williams at the show on Saturday.

EVERYTHING from equestrian skills and prime guinea pigs to flowers and fresh food has been display at the Nimbin Show.

Show society president Phillip Williams said the weather conditions had been perfect, and there had been high quality entries across all categories.

"There have been lots of entries in everything, the cattle, the horses and the dogs,” he said.

"Everybody just decided to come out and see the show and have a good time.”

He said Sunday would be a huge day for families at the show, with competitions including dog high jumping, a talent quest, pet show, whip cracking, show jumping and more.

Mr Williams said the douse of rain the town received this week had helped to put the grounds in prime condition.

"The bit of rain was really appreciated on Thursday night,” he said.

"We didn't need any more than that before the show, but we need a bit after it.

"It's just made the grounds nice, but it's been a while since we've had good rain.”

See the full program for Sunday's events here.