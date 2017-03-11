Nimbin school named one of top NAPLAN performers

NIMBIN Central School has been recognised as one of only 400 schools across Australia to have achieved "significant improvement” in its NAPLAN results.

Students who went from Year 7 in 2014 to Year 9 in 2016 vastly exceeded the national average in their reading improvement over the two years.

The school's new principal Trevor Hodges said the result had come from a concerted effort to focus on reading skills using "good, solid, evidence based teaching”.

"There has been some really hard work done to achieve that result,” Mr Hodges said.

Nimbin has just shy of 200 students, and Mr Hodges said its best asset was its connection to the local community.

He said the NAPLAN honour wasn't the "be all and end all” but was certainly a morale booster.

The results of the 2016 tests for every school in the Northern Rivers have been uploaded to the My School website this week.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority's (ACARA) CEO Robert Randall said the "gain” pages on My School helped identify where significant improvement had been achieved and enable the reasons for such improvement to be shared with others.

Parents are encouraged to study their child's school results and pay attention to how the school is improving.

It is possible to see a year level's overall improvement in literacy and numeracy over the two years between NAPLAN tests, and also compare it to the improvement of schools with similar socio-economic status, plus students which started with the same score.

"The focus of My School is on enabling fair comparisons between schools - to drive improvement,” Mr Randall said.

"ACARA does not support simplistic league tables or ranking of schools.”

There is also a wealth of information on the My School website, including how much money the school receives per student, to how many teachers it has and the total student population.

"My School is a very popular website, with 1.4 million user sessions last year," Mr Randall said.

"It continues to be a valuable resource because it provides a reliable source of information about Australian schools over a period of time - from literacy and numeracy achievement through to student attendance data and a school's finances.”