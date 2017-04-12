Nimbin Roots Festival line-up unveiled

PRAY: Black Rabbit George, aka Paul George, will perform in Nimbin this September.

MORE than 50 acts have been announced for the 2017 version of the Nimbin Roots Festival.

The acts announced include an array of styles, from politically charged folk pop from Kahl Wallis to the sweet alt-Country sounds of Paul Greene.

There will also be gospel-inspired songs of love, loss and redemption by American duo War and Treaty.

Nimbin Roots will feature a new stage this year, The Aquarius Stage, a space devoted to local artists.

One of those local artists announced in the line-up is Black Rabbit George.

Pray is the first single to emerge from Black Rabbit George's second EP, The Cause.

Black Rabbit George is the solo project by Byron Shire resident Paul George.

The local musician, who is also one half of electronic festival lords Tijuana Cartel, released the reflective folk masterpiece last February.

Entirely self-produced, George's skills shine through in the strikingly beautiful piece of music with its cascading guitar motifs, the delicate and dark lyrical expression and wistful vocal chorus.

Written on the road, on tour, in far-flung corners of Australia and on a remote island off Bali, the Black Rabbit repertoire explores his own musical roots and the stuff that somehow got stuck in the dark recesses of his brain on a musical odyssey that's now lasted for more than two decades.

Other artists confirmed are The Button Collective, Emma Bosworth, Matty Rogers, The Tin Can String Band, Will Massey, Maja, Jolanda Moyle and Nina Lotus.

Besides the music, the festival will also feature an Abundance Village, hosting workshops on philosophy, yoga and permaculture.