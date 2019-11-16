Nimbin residents get bushfire updates

NIMBIN MEETING: RFS Media Liaison Officer Aaron Howard spoke at the Nimbin Community Meeting at the Bowls Club where around 100 residents learned of the latest bushfire conditions.

"WHEN can we get home?”

This is the question on everyone's mind as nearly 100 people attended a community meeting at the Nimbin Bowling Club on Saturday morning where they heard from representatives from the Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service and NSW Police.

RFS public liaison officer Aaron Howard gave an update on the Mt Nardi bushfires and said it is critical residents realise it's not yet safe for most people to return home.

"Until we can deem it safe from the immediate fire activities as falling trees, we cannot give a time when people can get back to normality,” he said.

"We are not encouraging people to return home, it's not safe yet.”

Mr Howard said the Mt Nardi fire is still progressing south.

"At this stage fire activity has eased off and we hope to see some significant containment work undertaken,” he said.

"At this point the fire has been contained to the Upper Tunable Fall area.

"There some substantial hot sports around the edges, the brigades have been amazing, they have done fantastic work.”

Mr Howard said over the nest few days the RFS intention in those areas now is to start to build some containment lines to do some strategic back-burning.

"Falling trees and burning logs are a huge threat at the moment,” Mr Howard said.

"This is our biggest concern that falling timbers can start spot fires.

"We expect weather conditions are expect to build again next week which will test the containment lines.”

He said you may not see flames but the community needs to monitor conditions and remain vigilant.

"We still encourage you to follow the RFS and use the Fires Near Me app,” he said.

RFS Nimbin brigade captain Marcus Mantscheff received a round of applause when he spoke.

"For the spot fires and hot spots are really a concern,” he said.

"If you do see smoke or you see something get a location if you can so safely and let us know, if you are concerned fire will impact on your property such an an immediate threat and life-threatening, then call Triple-0.”

Nimbin Police Sgt Turner also praised the firefighters.

"We have been guided by the RFS in our duties, primarily on evacuations,” she said.

"We still patrol the areas at night-time, looking for looters.”

Country Women's Association Nimbin president Linnet Pike spoke about her group's efforts on their activities which includes feeding he firefighters..

"If anyone want to pop by, we can give you a job,” she said.

A representative from Family and Community Services also encourages people to come to the evacuation centre if needed.

Other speakers included representatives from the Nimbin Neighbourhood Centre.

A Lismore City Council representative said they have opened the Lismore Memorial Baths for people free of charge who have been in evacuation centres.

Deputy mayor Darlene Cook, Cr Elly Bird and Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin also attended.