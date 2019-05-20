Nimbin man's ill health delays drug supply trial

Nimbin identity Peter "The Rock" Till outside Lismore Court House after an earlier appearance.

Nimbin identity Peter "The Rock" Till outside Lismore Court House after an earlier appearance. Hamish Broome

A NIMBIN man accused of cultivating and supplying cannabis has had his trial delayed.

Peter Till, 51, has previously been set to fight the charges in a trial before Lismore District Court.

But when he appeared on Monday, the court heard he was unwell and was seeking an adjournment as he awaits a medical procedure.

The Crown prosecutor told Judge Wells a medical letter tendered to the court confirmed the procedure was planned for next week.

"Those symptoms that he describes are consistent with what the doctor diagnoses,” he said.

On the basis of this, Judge Wells said the court was "in no position but to grant the adjournment” although the delay was "unfortunate” for all involved.

The prosecutor told the court they planned to use a variety of videos posted to social media as part of the proceedings.

The defendant interjected at times, telling the court: "protesting is not growing”.

At one point, after a brief tirade mostly relating to the way police arranged the warrant for his arrest, Judge Wells said the accused was "currently acting like a man who's well enough... for the trial to proceed”.

But the defendant insisted he was very unwell.

Judge Wells set the matter down for a mention on June 13.

An updated report from Mr Till's doctor is expected to be tendered at that stage.

"If that's not available then I'll simply list the trial,” Judge Wells said.