Nimbin man who raped woman on Ballina beach was on parole

A DRUG addicted Nimbin man was on parole for assaulting his former partner when he raped a 29-year-old woman on Ballina's Angels Beach last July, the Lismore District Court has heard.

Michael Allen Jeffreys had punched his then partner in the nose when she asked for a cigarette in August 2015.

He was later sentenced to a minimum six months in prison for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and released on parole on March 31.

Three months later, he raped a stranger on a beach in broad daylight.

Jeffreys is facing sentencing in the District Court over the shocking random sexual assault which occurred just after 10am on the Sunday morning of July 3 last year.

During sentencing submissions today the court heard that Jeffreys likely suffered from a drug induced psychotic disorder and schizophrenia and there was evidence he frequently experienced "bizarre delusions".

He was also likely high on the ice at the time of the offence.

Justice Department psychiatrist Dr Kerri Eagle told the court that Jeffreys' thinking was impaired by his drug affected state, which caused him to "misinterpret his environment and possibly experience a delusion".

Dr Eagle, who appeared via video link, had assessed Jeffreys some three months after the rape.

She said it was likely Jeffreys had a "chronic underlying mental illness" which included "delusions of people harvesting his organs, and impostors... characteristic of schizophrenia".

Alongside drug addiction and mental illness the offender had poor judgement, poor social skills and problem-solving abilities.

During his assessment Jeffreys had told Dr Eagle he had visited a pornography chat site the night before the offence and being asked by woman called "Charlotte" whether he wanted to have sex.

The next day he said he believed he saw "Charlotte" on the beach as he "recognised her" from the porn site from the night before.

But Crown Prosecutor Kate Dodds pointed out there was no such story provided to police during their interview with the offender.

Ms Dodds asked whether it was a reasonable possibility that the Charlotte story was a fabrication, and Dr Eagle said it could well be.

However, she said accounts provided by people with mental illness were "commonly quite unreliable".

"He denied he had an illness when it was clear to me he may have had an illness," she said.

"He wasn't necessary even capable of faking remorse or shame... he did feel distressed and upset over what happened."

Dr Eagle said there was "absolutely no doubt" that Jeffreys' likely jail sentence would not support his rehabilitation.

He was "extremely vulnerable" to influence and persecution by other inmates due to his inability to communicate and read social cues.

He was at significant risk of reoffending and would require a parole regime overseen by "assertive interventions" over at least a two-year period, in which he must abstain from drugs.

Defence barrister Jason Watts agreed that Jeffreys' sentencing must reflect his special circumstances, saying "we can't just lock him away forever".

"Special consideration will clearly apply and a longer period of parole," he said.

However Judge Laura Wells noted that Jeffreys was on parole at the time the rape and said "little has changed" with regard to his rehabilitation.

She said he was resistant to taking appropriate medication and instead committed to using drugs, and "the community will need protection".

She said Jeffreys last attempt at rehabilitation "didn't last any time at all".

At various times during the hearing Jeffreys clutched his chest in distress, his face contorting in apparent pain.

Jeffreys mental condition will come as no solace to his victim, who has previously told the court about her ongoing trauma from the shocking event.

"I have nightmares, remembering the terrifying and determined look in Michael Jeffrey's eyes as I begged him to stop," the woman told the court in a victim impact statement read out last month.

"I often lay awake at night wondering if I would have died, had it not been for the family that heard me screaming desperately for help.

After more than a year the woman and her family will finally see him sentenced next Wednesday, October 18.