Nimbin man tried to sell drugs to undercover police

Police were patrolling in the town when the man offered to sell them drugs. Marc Stapelberg

A NIMBIN man who tried to sell drugs to an undercover police officer didn't believe he'd done anything wrong because he thought cannabis "should be legal”, a court has heard.

Trevor David Tienan, 47, was already on a community corrections order for drug possession when patrolling police saw him approaching tourists near the end of Rainbow Lane, a spot well-known for drug supply, on July 2 this year.

Later that day, plain-clothed police were walking nearby and Tienan, also known as "Blister” asked if they'd like to buy some "ganja”.

When police replied: "pardon?”, Tienan repeated the question.

The officers identified themselves and Tienan was arrested and taken to Nimbin Police station.

Tienan appeared before Lismore Local Court on October 14 for sentencing on the supply charge, as well as one count of drug possession from January.

He had been on two community corrections orders when he was found with 10 grams of cannabis in his possession on January 2, then an attempt to supply drugs on July 2.

His defence solicitor Natasha Wood said of the January matter, he made "full admissions” and was "co-operative with police”.

Ms Wood told the court his attempted supply of the same drug later this year was "not in any way sophisticated”.

Essentially, the court heard, he "made an offer” to someone who was, unbeknownst to him, an undercover police officer.

Ms Wood asked Magistrate Jeff Linden to consider imposing community corrections orders with supervision by community corrections.

"It's conceded the sentencing assessment report is not overly positive.”

The court heard this report found Tienan had a medium risk of re-offending.

Mr Linden said this was "not a good report” and said Tienan "considers he's done nothing wrong because (he believes cannabis should be legal)”.

The court heard Tienan had been engaging well with treatment.

"It appears this is mainly about avoiding a custodial sentence,” Mr Linden said.

"He's not suitable for community service.

Mr Linden said a pre-sentence report was "damning” and the attempted drug supply was "an overt act”.

He convicted Tienan of each charge, revoked the prior CCOs and sentenced him to two concurrent 15-month prison terms to be served in the community by way of intensive corrections orders.