Nimbin man released from custody after break-in

A NIMBIN man who allegedly broke into a Goonellabah residence on Monday morning while he was on conditional bail for other matters has been released from custody.

On Tuesday, Nathan James Bradley, 44, faced Lismore Local Court charged with aggravated break and enter, commit other felony and two assaults.

Bail was granted on the grounds that Bradley is the sole carer for his son, and with the condition that he does not enter Goonellabah during the bail period.

He had been in custody for 24 hours after he was arrested at a property in Nimbin around 12.15pm on Monday.

At court, Bradley did not enter a plea.

Bradley's defence lawyer said Bradley agreed he was at the Sunset Drive address, seeking payment from the man who lived there.

The court heard Bradley had lent $1000 to the man for motor vehicle parts.

However Bradley would not admit to assault charges.

"He agrees there was money outstanding," the defence lawyer said.

"He disagrees that he injured people and denies the assault.

"If there was any contact, it was in self-defence."

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the case, and it will return to court for a mention on March 16.

A plea must be entered on March 16.