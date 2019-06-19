Nimbin man expected to defend drug supply allegations

A Nimbin man has been remanded in custody over ice supply charges.

Kirk Whipps, 32, was arrested about 9.50pm on Thursday night after police allegedly saw him driving erratically in South Lismore.

When he was stopped on Rhodes St, police allegedly found 7.79 grams of methamphetamine.

He was refused bail by police and faced Lismore Local Court on Friday, when he lodged not guilty pleas to drug supply and possession charges.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

Mr Whipps was again refused bail and his matter's due to return to court on August 5.

A police brief of evidence is due to be served by July 26.