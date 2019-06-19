Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Nimbin man has been remanded in custody over ice supply charges.
A Nimbin man has been remanded in custody over ice supply charges.
Crime

Nimbin man expected to defend drug supply allegations

Liana Turner
by
19th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NIMBIN man remains in custody on drug supply charges.

Kirk Whipps, 32, was arrested about 9.50pm on Thursday night after police allegedly saw him driving erratically in South Lismore.

When he was stopped on Rhodes St, police allegedly found 7.79 grams of methamphetamine.

He was refused bail by police and faced Lismore Local Court on Friday, when he lodged not guilty pleas to drug supply and possession charges.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

Mr Whipps was again refused bail and his matter's due to return to court on August 5.

A police brief of evidence is due to be served by July 26.

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Illegal doofers leave 'disgracfeul aftermath' at park

    premium_icon Illegal doofers leave 'disgracfeul aftermath' at park

    Environment AUTHORITIES are appealing for information after Arakwal National Park was trashed by illegal party-goers.

    Where council is considering traffic lights in Lismore

    premium_icon Where council is considering traffic lights in Lismore

    Council News Council and RMS planning for Lismore's future traffic needs

    • 19th Jun 2019 9:10 AM
    Serious charge could be withdrawn in syringe attack case

    premium_icon Serious charge could be withdrawn in syringe attack case

    Crime Woman allegedly wielded a syringe at staff at Lismore Base Hospital

    Man who raped teen stepson to spend years behind bars

    premium_icon Man who raped teen stepson to spend years behind bars

    Crime At one point, the perpetrator claimed to have no recollection