Nimbin man, 75, to face trial for alleged child sex assaults

AN ELDERLY Nimbin man will face a jury trial in the Lismore District Court over historic child sexual abuse charges.

British born David Huggett, 75, stands accused of six counts of assaulting a female under 16 years old and committing an act of indecency.

It is alleged that between July 1976 and July 1982 Huggett assaulted a girl, who was between four and eight years old at the time.

The indictment read aloud in Lismore District yesterday included four charges which allegedly occurred between July 1976 and July 1979, and two more incidents alleged to have occurred between 1980 and 1982.

All the alleged incidents happened in suburbs of Sydney, where Huggett was living at the time.

Under a non-publication order imposed by the court the alleged victim cannot be named nor can any information be published which indirectly reveals their identity.

Huggett's trial was scheduled for March 5 and is estimated to run for five days.