Nimbin Lane Boys to be sentenced today

Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Cathy Adams
Hamish Broome
by

SIX more Nimbin Lane Boys are listed to be sentenced today in Lismore Local Court over their involvement in cannabis supply in Nimbin's Rainbow Lane.

Ethan Rhodes, Jimmy Hill, Pavo Topping, Mahalie Bayles, Huon Campbell and Chilo Pike have previously pleaded guilty to taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug.

The men were filmed by police during a surveillance operation last year handling "green vegetable matter" on multiple occasions.

Seven other 'lane boys' have received custodial jail sentences over the same charges.

Those sentences are currently under appeal in the District Court.

Eleven others have received suspended sentences, while one is likely to face home detention.

Topics:  drugs lane boys nimbin lismore local court northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
UPDATE: Govt stands by stern warning to Lismore Mayor

UPDATE: Govt stands by stern warning to Lismore Mayor

THE Office of Immigration has threatened to strip Lismore City Council of its right to conduct citizenship ceremonies after campaigning to change Australia Day

Noise complaints threaten local business

Owner and Licencee Moni Emilio

A local business plea to keep entertainment hub running.

Funding boost to revive community assets

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced Bentley Public Hall Reserve Trust will receive $7000 under the NSW Government's Public Reserves Management Fund Program.

Clarence MP announces three funding grants for Richmond Valley.

Ahoy! Sailing fun ahead for all the family

AHOY: The Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club invites anyone keen to find out about this addictive activity to their Discover Sailing Day on September 10, 2017. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Yo ho ho and sailing fun

