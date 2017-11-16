Menu
Nimbin lane boys may escape jail time

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Hamish Broome
by

TWO Nimbin "lane boys” convicted and sentenced to prison time over cannabis dealing in Rainbow Lane may have a chance to serve their sentence outside of jail.

Tobi Cox and Christopher Walsh, both 30, have appealed their jail sentences imposed for taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug.

Cox was filmed 13 times by police during a surveillance operation between January and April last year targeting drug supply in the Nimbin area, while Walsh was filmed on 11 occasions.

Cox originally received a six month non-parole jail sentence in Lismore Local Court on July 27, while Walsh received a four month non-parole sentence.

Both men immediately appealed the jail sentences and were granted bail.

Today the two men appeared before Lismore District Court today for appeal hearings.

The hearings were part-heard with Judge Laura Wells requesting the men be assessed for an intensive corrections order, or ICO.

If they are deemed suitable, an ICO would involve strictly supervised community service and rehabilitation instead of jail - but with the threat of immediate imprisonment should any conditions be breached.

The matters return to Lismore District Court on February 22 next year.

Four other Nimbin lane boys sentenced to jail will appear before the District Court for similar appeal hearings in coming days.

They are Zachery Fuller, Beau Molly Grabousky, Ben Yasserie, and Ryan Hawken.

All received jail sentences between three and eight months non-parole.

