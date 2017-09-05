25°
Nimbin lane boys appeal over jail sentence

Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Hamish Broome
TWO Nimbin 'lane boys' appealing jail sentences over their convictions for drug supply will hear their fate today in the District Court.

Zachary Eric Fuller and Beau Anthony Molly-Grabousky were sentenced in July to a minimum six months in jail for their involvement in cannabis transactions in Nimbin's Rainbow Lane.

Both men were immediately granted bail pending their appeal to the District Court.

Fuller, 28, was filmed 10 times during a police operation last year targeting the supply of drugs in Nimbin.

He also breached a good behaviour bond for dealing in the proceeds of crime.

Molly-Grabousky was filmed 18 times at Rainbow Lane during the police surveillance operation from January and April last year.

He also breached a bond for the possession of half a kilo of cannabis.

Lismore District Court Judge Laura Wells will deliver her judgment this morning on whether the men's jail sentences will be reduced, quashed, or upheld.

Topics:  cannabis supply nimbin lane boys northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
