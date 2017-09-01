Nimbin lane boy jailed for selling cannabis twice

ANOTHER Nimbin "lane boy” convicted over taking part in the supply of cannabis was sentenced to a minimum four months jail yesterday, sparking an outcry from his supporters in the courtroom gallery.

Two other men received suspended jail sentences, while another escaped with a good behaviour bond.

The four sentenced were part of a group of 31 filmed selling cannabis in Nimbin's Rainbow Lane in a police surveillance operation between January and April last year.

The man jailed, Huon Campbell, was recorded on two occasions.

At his sentencing hearing Campbell's solicitor John Weller argued his client had substantially rehabilitated his life in the 18 months since his arrest.

Campbell had relocated to Queensland with a new job and stable relationship in an "absolutely different environment to where his criminality took place”.

"He's turned his life around dramatically in the one and a half years,” Mr Weller said.

"It's clear... there's deep remorse... the penny's finally dropped.”

Mr Weller also argued Campbell's offending was "at the lowest end” of the scale.

In sentencing Campbell Magistrate Annette Sinclair conceded the facts of the police case were "fairly scant” and said his references pointed to a "decided determination on his part to rehabilitate”.

But Campbell had a prior drug supply conviction for which he was given a good behaviour bond - and the bond had expired just 10 days before the Rainbow Lane offending.

Magistrate Sinclair also noted Campbell had been charged with suspected proceeds of crime after police pulled him over in Tweed Heads in January and found $11500 in cash.

Magistrate Sinclair said the "only appropriate” sentence was one of full-time custody.

He was sentenced to a minimum four months' jail. A woman swore in the public gallery as he was led away.

It's expected he will appeal the sentence to the District Court.

Two other men, Pavo Topping and Mahalie Bayles were both given suspended jail sentences of nine months.

Bayles, 35, was filmed 11 times at Rainbow Lane during the police surveillance operation.

Pavo Topping, 26, was filmed on five occasions.

Bayles also had prior convictions for drug possession and one conviction for drug supply, while Topping had prior possession convictions but none for supply.

The fourth man, Jimmy Hill, received a 12 month good behaviour bond.

The court heard Hill was a member of the Army and any conviction would result in a formal review of his eligibility for service.

"At its highest that would involve him having to leave the armed forces,” police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said.

Hill's solicitor Cameron Bell argued that Hill should receive a special section 10 bond with no conviction recorded.

Magistrate Sinclair said Hill's references from his Army superiors contrasted with a psychologist's report which looked at the "troubled” aspects of his upbringing.

"The court can certainly see that Mr Hill has come quite a long way,” she said.

She convicted Hill and imposed a good behaviour bond of 12 months, also fining him $1000.

"The court has no power in what the Army does from here on in,” she noted.

Another man, Chilo Pike, is being assessed for a Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment (MERIT) program and will return to Lismore Local Court on September 13.

The last lane boy facing sentencing is Ethan Rhodes. His matter has also been adjourned until September 13.

When Rhodes' solicitor Cameron Bell requested the adjournment, Magistrate Sinclair said she was "very disappointed about the length of time it's taken for these matters to reach some form of finality”.

"This is not an intellectual exercise,” she told Mr Bell, "this is a criminal prosecution.”

She noted Rhodes had been to court on 13 occasions.

"There will be a 14th occasion, and that will be the last occasion.”