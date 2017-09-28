37°
Nimbin lane boy granted home detention

A police complaints box has been erected at the top of Rainbow Lane in Nimbin. Photo Rudi Maxwell / Northern Rivers Echo
Hamish Broome
ONE of the Nimbin "lane boys" convicted for taking part in the supply of drugs has been granted home detention for his seven month jail sentence.

Rye Lewis Levy, 38, was filmed four times interacting with people in Rainbow Lane between March 31 and April 16 last year.

He was arrested and charged in November last year and ultimately pleaded guilty in June.

Levy was also charged with habitually consorting with convicted offenders after a warning, a charge taken into account at his sentencing in Lismore Local Court on August 14.

Levy was sentenced to seven months jail.

But on Tuesday this week he was granted home detention by Magistrate David Heilpern after an assessment of his eligibility returned a favourable result.

His sentence formally commenced on September 25 and expires on April 24, 2018.

Topics:  nimbin lane boys northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
$50 million cannabis facility for Casino

AT FULL scale it will produce 100,000kg of cannabis a year and it will be the largest medical cannabis greenhouse in Australia.

