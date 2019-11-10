Nimbin fire meeting advises residents to 'leave early'

NIMBIN MEETING: Hundreds of people crowded to the Nimbin Town Hall to hear RFS Supt Brian Daley as well as other senior firefighters and emergency services personnel as well as local government officers explain fire and evacuation procedures ahead of Tuesday which is predicted to be "as bad as it gets."

NIMBIN MEETING: Hundreds of people crowded to the Nimbin Town Hall to hear RFS Supt Brian Daley as well as other senior firefighters and emergency services personnel as well as local government officers explain fire and evacuation procedures ahead of Tuesday which is predicted to be "as bad as it gets." Alison Paterson

AS SMOKE filled the village of Nimbin, more than 400 people filed into the Nimbin Town Hall to hear emergency services representatives give an update on current bushfire situation.

Outside the hall on Cullen St, Nimbin, a young woman remarked to no-one in particular, "it's looking apocalyptic”.

As smoke hung in the air and sun began to turn from white to sludgy yellow and then to a luminescent scarlet, people filled the hall where representatives from the NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW SES, Lismore Council, Essential Energy and Public Works were there to provide information and advice.

Region North operations manager Superintendent Brian Daley spoke frankly and said people needed to decide if they were going to leave or stay.

"We are in uncharted country, Tuesday will be as bad as it gets,” he said.

"People need to be prepared to leave and leave early.”

A few minutes later hundreds of phone pinged as the latest RFS news the Mt Nardi fire has escalated to Emergency Warning and several people quickly left the the hall.

Supt Daley confirmed that large air tankers may not be available to support fire-fighters in the region due to being needed in the Sydney basin and lower Hunter areas.

"On our phone hookup with state operations yesterday and I will be brutally honest, the areas of greatest threat, areas with urban interface will have the assets,” he said.

"We out here might have to lose a couple and we are talking aircraft, but we have four, three rotary and one fixed wing at Casino, but I think reckon we will be good.”

Supt Daley said the RFS will make sure that everyone available person is on a fire truck.

There was further applause when he announced back-up from out of state to support local fire-fighting personnel.

"We have seven South Australian incident management team members and 29 region east Sydney basin volunteers to go onto the local trucks,” he said.

Other speakers included SES Lismore unit controller John Ludlow, Lismore City Council general manager, Shelley Oldham and Member for Lismore, Janelle Saffin, the captain of the Nimbin RFS, while Lismore deputy mayor Darlene Cook and councillors Elly Bird and Neil Marks also attended.

It is understood local school will be closed are parents are asked to keep their children safe at home.

Questions flew including one woman who stood up, trembling and teary asked when Tuntable Falls Rd would be open as her partner was still at their home.

While the meeting progressed, police were absent as they were busy asking residents at Terania Creek and Tuntable Creek to evacuate.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said people living at Tuntable Falls Rd and Tuntable Creek Rd must be prepared to evacuate.

"Police and emergency services are assisting people in the affected area and are strongly advising people , acting on RFS advice, that people leave,” he said.

"People must understand the situation that if you are not prepared then do not stay.”

Update

At 6.36pm the RFS advised, if you are in the area of Tuntable Falls, leave now towards Nimbin.

If you are in the area of Terania Creek Road and Terania Creek, leave now towards The Channon.

For updates on the current fire situation, please visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or call the NSW Rural Fire Service Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option.

An evacuation centre is open Sunday 10 November at Nimbin Showground - 33-37 Cecil Street, Nimbin.

People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite https://register.redcross.org.au/ before attending evacuation centres.

Other Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.