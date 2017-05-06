Nimbin dope: Taiwanese national 'sweating uncontrollably' before arrest

File photo of police patrolling Nimbin for the annual MardiGrass festival.

POLICE have charged a Taiwanese national enroute to Nimbin from Melbourne, after cannabis was found in his car.

Police allege on Saturday morning they received calls about a Commodore Wagon driving dangerously between Grafton and Casino.

Police intercepted the vehicle on Centre St.

Three Taiwanese nationals were in the vehicle driving from Melbourne to Nimbin.

This weekend Nimbin is hosting its annual cannabis law reform rally, MardiGrass.

Police claim when they searched the vehicle "the driver was sweating uncontrollably and kept looking towards the luggage in the rear of the vehicle."

Checks revealed he was an unlicensed driver.

Police searched the rear of the vehicle and located 54.5 grams of cannabis in jars.

The man was not eligible for a cannabis caution and will be charged with Possess Prohibited Drug.