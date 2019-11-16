Nimbin community meeting for fire update at 10am Saturday

STAY SAFE: Over the last week Cudgen brigade has supplied crews and trucks to the Mt Nardi and Bora Ridge fires all the while providing a local response.

STAY SAFE: Over the last week Cudgen brigade has supplied crews and trucks to the Mt Nardi and Bora Ridge fires all the while providing a local response. Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade

FIREFIGHTERS and other emergency services including the State Emergency Service and NSW Police will attend a community meeting in Nimbin on Saturday at 10am.

They will provide updates on the current situation at the Nimbin Bowling Club, 25 Sibley St, Nimbin.

As of 6.26am today, the RFS issued the following information on the Mt Nardi, Nightcap National Park fire.

A bush fire is burning at Mount Nardi in the Nightcap National Park area. The fire is more than 4,900 hectares in size and is not yet controlled.

Current Situation

A fire is burning in the Mount Nardi area, Nightcap National Park between Nimbin, Repentance Creek, Mullumbimby and Doon Doon.

Firefighters are working on strategic backburns, and are identifying containment lines.

Crews are working to protect properties as the fire comes from ridge lines.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Tuntable Creek, Huonbrook Valley, Upper Wilsons Creek, Commissioners Creek and Upper Coopers Creek, monitor conditions.

Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

What you need to do:

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas, well away from bushland.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/neighbourhood-safer-places.

Avoid bushland areas.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

Other Information