Nimbin cannabis crusader 'quite surprised' to get bail

Liana Turner

AFTER 12 months behind bars, a Northern Rivers cannabis advocate accused of cultivating and supplying the drug has been granted bail.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Hanna opposed Peter "The Rock" Till's application for bail before Lismore District Court today, arguing the 50-year-old Nimbin man would be a flight risk and would be likely to re-offend if released from custody.

Mr Hanna said Mr Till would face at least 18 months behind bars if convicted.

The court heard he had been behind bars for about 12 months while the matter has been before the court.

Judge Laura Wells said she was not concerned about the accused failing to appear in court.

"Frankly, given Mr Till's views about the whole matter I don't think he will fail to appear," Ms Wells said.

"He would want to come and have his day in court, it would seem."

Mr Hanna argued it was almost certain Mr Till would commit another drug-related offence while on bail.

But when asked whether he would comply with bail conditions, Mr Till agreed.

While he told the court he was "told to go to the doctor to get a letter" making him eligible for medicinal cannabis, Mr Till said he would obey the law.

"I will not be supplying cannabis or growing cannabis," Mr Till said.

"I won't be possessing it either."

A Dyraaba man fronted the court confirming Mr Till could stay with his family if granted bail.

Mr Till was charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis and supplying an indictable quantity of cannabis, along with two charges of possession after police allegedly seized 500 cannabis plants in Nimbin in 2016.

Upon hearing his trial - originally scheduled for next Tuesday - would be delayed, Mr Till asked for his matter to be heard "as soon as possible".

"There's more than me at stake here," Mr Till said.

"There's a lot of people's lives at stake."

The court heard Mr Till, who has gone blind in one eye and wore an eyepatch in court, had been unwell during his time in custody.

He will be required to appear in person when the matter is mentioned next Wednesday.

His bail conditions also require him to live at the Dyraaba home

Mr Till's trial may begin that day, depending on the progress of a current trial before the court.

Outside court, Mr Till, who represented himself in court, said he was "quite surprised" but happy to be granted bail.

He said the case was "not about him" but was rather a "fight for medical, religious and political cannabis".