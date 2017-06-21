21°
Nimbin cannabis crusader committed for drug trial

Hamish Broome
| 21st Jun 2017 12:30 PM
Peter Till in 2008.
Peter Till in 2008. The Northern Star

A NIMBIN man representing himself in court after being charged with cultivating a commercial cannabis plantation has demanded his matter be tried by a jury "as quickly as possible".

Nimbin identity Peter Till, who does not answer to that name, appeared in Lismore Local Court yesterday in relation to the substantial cannabis bust by police at a Mountain Top property in March.

Police raided the property on March 22 after Mr Till, 49, allegedly posting a video of himself on Facebook at a huge cannabis plantation which police allege had an estimated street value of $700,000.

They seized 512 plants and 120 cannabis seeds at the property.

Till is charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, supplying an indictable quantity of cannabis, two counts of drug possession, and cultivating a prohibited drug.

He was initially granted bail in the Local Court, however, less than a month later breached his bail conditions by allegedly using his Facebook page again to ask for cannabis seeds.

He has since escalated his bid for bail to the NSW Supreme Court, but was refused earlier this month.

Appearing via video link in Lismore Local Court yesterday, he repeatedly protested his innocence before Magistrate Jeff Linden.

"All the cannabis was taken off community space, it was not taken off my personal private space," he said.

Wearing an eye-patch, a bandaged nose, and a thick neck beard and moustache, Till said he was "sitting here (in prison) going blind".

"I'd like to go to trial as soon as possible please," he said.

Magistrate Linden didn't disagree to the request, but attempted to offer Till some legal representation.

But Till replied: "Nobody talks for me".

Magistrate Linden committed Till for trial in the Lismore District Court and he will be arraigned on July 26.

On the advice of the Crown Magistrate Linden also ordered a full psychiatric assessment of the accused man.

In response, Till said: "Just because I have different views and beliefs, doesn't mean I'm crazy".

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  drugs nimbin northern rivers crime peter till

