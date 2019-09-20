Menu
100 YEARS OF FUN: The cattle parade at last year's Nimbin Show.
100 YEARS OF FUN: The cattle parade at last year's Nimbin Show.
Nimbin agricultural show to celebrate its 100th year

Jackie Munro
20th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
A LOT can change in a small town over a century, however for the Nimbin community, the annual agricultural show is still as enjoyable as ever.

This weekend's Nimbin Country Show will be the 100th edition of the event, and the Nimbin A&I Society president Phillip Williams said the society's members and volunteers intend to mark the milestone with a number of special events.

The Nimbin Country Show had its beginnings in 1919 and is the first show in the North Coast show circuit.

Mr Williams said the society is inviting all Nimbin citizens, both past and present, to come along and enjoy the 100th show.

"We're going to have a 100th birthday cake and Mrs Jean Stevens, who is 105, will be cutting the cake after the official opening," he said.

Mr Williams said to celebrate the 100th show, the show society has decided to make admission free.

"We want to encourage everyone to come along and have a great time," he said.

"The event will be a great chance to have a catch up with people you haven't seen for a while.

"We're going to have a bar as well, so we can all enjoy a few celebratory drinks."

Mr Williams said the show will still be a traditional-style agricultural show with horses, cattle, poultry, dog trials, arts, crafts, fruits, vegetables and horticulture, but will also place an emphasis on sustainable lifestyle with the Sustainability Alley.

The show program is full of events to excite and entertain all visitors of all ages, with plenty of children's activities, including Saturday's guinea pig pet show and Sunday's children's pet show, novice whip cracking and reptile awareness displays.

Saturday afternoon will feature a number of fun games for all ages, such as gumboot throwing, horseshoe tossing, the egg and spoon race and the popular three-legged race.

There will be a vintage car display on Sunday, Jacko Kevan's Memorial Talent Quest, as well as community weave and fibre art workshops, while visitors can check out the sustainable dog house in Sustainability Alley.

Nimbin show Saturday September 21 and Sunday 22 2019.

