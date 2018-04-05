Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The night club attack was totally over the top, a judge said.
The night club attack was totally over the top, a judge said. Santeri Viinamki/CreativeCommons
News

Nightclub horror: Bashed over a place in crowd

John Weekes
by
5th Apr 2018 5:45 AM

A VIOLENT upbringing and a violent jail stint made him a ticking timebomb.

And when a dispute broke out at a nightclub, a drunk Christopher Laurence Hallinan-Jarvis responded with three punches, leaving his victim with hideous injuries.

The 28-year-old former Mary Valley league player was sentenced on Wednesday, where Brisbane District Court heard he previously bashed a woman, fracturing her jaw.

The court heard violence was normalised during Hallinan-Jarvis's upbringing, and he got in several fights during a previous jail sentence.

Judge David Kent said these experiences may have led to "hypervigilance”.

A health expert told the court Hallinan-Jarvis had developed a "cognitive or behavioural template” for using violence as a means of problem-solving.

"You seem to be a person who resorts to violence when stressed,” Judge Kent added.

Hallinan-Jarvis was "grossly intoxicated” during the nightclub incident, the judge added.

The argument was over "a place in the crowd” and the 28-year-old's behaviour was completely unreasonable, Judge Kent said.

Hallinan-Jarvis was sentenced for committing grievous bodily harm.

The court heard one of his punches caused a serious series of fractures to the other man's eye socket.

Judge Kent said the court had been told there was still hope Hallinan-Jarvis could be rehabilitated.

But the judge added: "The train's leaving the station”.

He urged him to address his problems to avoid wasting his life in jail.

Hallinan-Jarvis was jailed for three years but will be released on parole in April 3 next year. -NewsRegional　　

brisbane court christopher laurence hallinan-jarvis eye socket gbh hypervigilance judge david kent violence
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Police hearing was 'stressful, harrowing'

Police hearing was 'stressful, harrowing'

News THE Law Enforcement Conduct Commission hearing into the police bashing of a 16-year-old boy at Byron Bay was a hard time for everyone, says Superintendent.

Chickenpox case at Ballina school sparks warning

Chickenpox case at Ballina school sparks warning

Health Parents asked to keep their kids at home if they have symptoms

Born and bred Casino woman to celebrate 105th birthday

Born and bred Casino woman to celebrate 105th birthday

Community Simple pleasures is the secret to a long life, Kitty reveals

John Butler is a slave to the whims of his music

John Butler is a slave to the whims of his music

Music Home is the name of his upcoming new album

  • 5th Apr 2018 7:00 AM

Local Partners