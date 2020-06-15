Night roadworks scheduled for Lismore roundabout

Roadworks are scheduled to begin on the Bruxner Highway n Lismore on Monday.

Roadworks are scheduled to begin on the Bruxner Highway n Lismore on Monday.

THE NSW Government is funding maintenance work on the roundabout at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Wyrallah Road in Lismore.

Work will be carried out at night, between 11pm on Monday, June 15 and 6am on Tuesday, June 16, weather permitting.

Lane closures and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours and the work may affect travel times.

Motorists have been advised to allow up to 10 minutes extra travel time during this work.

The Bruxner Highway will be closed to B-double trucks in Lismore for the duration of this work at this busy intersection.

Warning signage for the roadworks currently is in place