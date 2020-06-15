Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roadworks are scheduled to begin on the Bruxner Highway n Lismore on Monday.
Roadworks are scheduled to begin on the Bruxner Highway n Lismore on Monday.
News

Night roadworks scheduled for Lismore roundabout

Aisling Brennan
15th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE NSW Government is funding maintenance work on the roundabout at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Wyrallah Road in Lismore.

Work will be carried out at night, between 11pm on Monday, June 15 and 6am on Tuesday, June 16, weather permitting.

Lane closures and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours and the work may affect travel times.

Motorists have been advised to allow up to 10 minutes extra travel time during this work.

The Bruxner Highway will be closed to B-double trucks in Lismore for the duration of this work at this busy intersection.

Warning signage for the roadworks currently is in place

bruxner highway lismore roadworks wyrallah road
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Croquet is ‘better than watching re-runs of soap operas’

        premium_icon Croquet is ‘better than watching re-runs of soap operas’

        News A NEW clubhouse will provide more comfort to the members of the Alstonville Croquet Club, thanks to a government grant.

        School building blitz could provide jobs in region: Saffin

        premium_icon School building blitz could provide jobs in region: Saffin

        News LISMORE MP calls on NSW Government to implement a stimulus program, similar to the...

        A weight has been lifted as NSW gyms reopen

        premium_icon A weight has been lifted as NSW gyms reopen

        News BUT your workout may look a little different from what you remember.

        Changed traffic conditions at Ewingsdale

        premium_icon Changed traffic conditions at Ewingsdale

        News Motorists are being advised that line marking will be carried out on the Ewingsdale...