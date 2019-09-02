Night of nights for FNC footballers

KICKING GOALS: Paddy Kable and Elsa Mangan were their respective men and women's premier division player of the year awards at the Football Far North Coast presentation night at the weekend.

THE Football Far North Coast Awards Night on Saturday saw 250 people representing the 24 clubs, sponsors and community guests celebrate another successful season.

A glittering function at the Lismore Workers Club auditorium recognised outstanding individual, team and club performances throughout 2019.

Among many highlights, Elsa Mangan, the Lismore Thistles Premier Division captain, was named Women's Premier Division Player of the Year, while South Lismore FC captain Paddy Kable was named Men's Premier Division Player of the Year.

The event was also an opportunity to recognise individual teams in the 14 senior divisions that were declared as the fair play winners.

Lismore Thistles received a $500 merchandising voucher as the club was named the inaugural Fair Play Club, as a Football Far North Coast initiative to urge all participants and member clubs to promote more respect and a positive spirit of the game.

Donations were also made on behalf of the football community to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service and Our Kids, with John Bancroft and Rebekah Battista on-hand to speak on behalf of the respective organisations that do extraordinary work within the local region.

Long-term strategic partners with Football Far North Coast, Newcastle Permanent Building Society, Tursa Employment & Training and Lismore Workers Club, had delegates on-hand to confirm a continued alignment with the sport and the community more broadly.

Dedication to Football Award: Wally Edwards, Lismore Richmond Rovers FC

Club Championship for 2019: Byron Bay FC

Women's Premier Division Golden Boot: Olivia Collins, Lismore Thistles SC, 17 goals

Men's Premier Division Golden Boot: Lisandro Luaces, Byron Bay FC, 24 goals

Referee of the Year: Connor Johnston

Women's Premier Division Team

of the Year

1 Arky Ryall, Thistles

2 Violet Innes, Byron Bay

3 Brittney Webster, Alstonville

4 Natalia Brooker, Thistles

5 Maddie Green, Byron Bay

6 Chelsea Coleman, Lennox

7 Elsa Mangan, Thistles

8 Laura Marlowe, Stars

9 Jessie Jordan, Alstonville

10 Lisa Bolt, Alstonville

11 Olivia Collins, Thistles

Women's Premier Division Coach of the Year: Thaya Evenden, Lennox Head FC

Men's Premier Division Team of the Year

1 Pierce Essery, Byron Bay

2 Jeremy Perkins, Rovers

3 James Tomlinson, Byron Bay

4 Shayne Smith, Rovers

5 Bobby Bugden, Rovers

6 Joel Rudgley, Bangalow

7 Oscar Stahl, Thistles

8 Paddy Kable, South Lismore

9 Diego Vasquez, Byron Bay

10 Jye Wilson, Thistles

11 Lucario Luaces, Byron Bay

Men's Premier Division Coach of the Year: Damon Bell, Byron Bay FC