Nigella says it's 'worth travelling 10,500 miles to Fleet'

Celebrity cook Nigella Lawson returns to guest star in the 2018 season of MasterChef. Supplied by Channel 10.

DOMESTIC goddess Nigella Lawson has called eating at Fleet in Brunswick Heads "one of the best eating experiences of my life".

Nigella has been gracing Australian TV screens of late as a guest on Channel 10's Masterchef, mortifying contestants with her culinary challenges.

During her visit, she has been waxing lyrical about Australian cuisine, telling 10 Daily it was now way more sophisticated than lamingtons and meat pies.

When pressed to name her favourite Australian eatery, Nigella singled out Fleet.

She said: "The place is tiny, the atmosphere relaxed, and the food exquisite".

"One of the best eating experiences of my life."

It wasn't the first time she praised the Bruns restaurant, singing its praises on Instagram her Instagram post after a visit in November 2018.

The celebrity said she "had the most extraordinarily wonderful dinner at @fleetrestaurant in Brunswick Heads".

She called the food magical and the dining experience "wholly enchanting".

FIRST FLEETERS: Owners of new Brunswick Heads restaurant Fleet, Astrid McCormack and Josh Lewis. Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News Christian Morrow

Nigella praised chef Josh Lewis and front of house Astrid McCormack as well as sommelier-cocktelier Rob, saying "I just adored all three of them".

She praises "the divine whipped smoked mullet with crisp skin and dill, porcupined with home made crisps", calls their cultured butter "unlike any other", and calls thinly sliced patty pan squash with ringlets of tender squid and crustacean oil, "a total knockout, not to be missed".

The veal sweetbread schnitty sanga is described as another must-have, "a sandwich of crisp fried sweetbread escalope with a kind of gribiche mayo on soft white bread, that I can't stop thinking of - a culinary pun that really works".

Nigella says she "can't stop thinking about every mouthful" of the the kingfish with fresh coriander seeds

She says: "Every minute there was a joy (and I ate my way through so much, it was a pleasurably long evening). If you get the chance, do go. It was worth travelling 10,500 miles for #fleet.