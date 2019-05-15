Nigella says it's 'worth travelling 10,500 miles to Fleet'
DOMESTIC goddess Nigella Lawson has called eating at Fleet in Brunswick Heads "one of the best eating experiences of my life".
Nigella has been gracing Australian TV screens of late as a guest on Channel 10's Masterchef, mortifying contestants with her culinary challenges.
During her visit, she has been waxing lyrical about Australian cuisine, telling 10 Daily it was now way more sophisticated than lamingtons and meat pies.
When pressed to name her favourite Australian eatery, Nigella singled out Fleet.
She said: "The place is tiny, the atmosphere relaxed, and the food exquisite".
"One of the best eating experiences of my life."
It wasn't the first time she praised the Bruns restaurant, singing its praises on Instagram her Instagram post after a visit in November 2018.
Follow the Fleet! Had the most extraordinarily wonderful dinner at @fleetrestaurant in Brunswick Heads, Byron Bay on Friday. Josh Lewis @joshl_fleet is such a talented chef: inventive but not in an ego led way, but in a way that shows he’s guided by flavour. His food is magical, wholly enchanting - as are he, Astrid (front of house) and Rob, Sommelier-Cocktelier. I just adored all three of them. It’s a small place, a 14-seater, all around one table, and if the food is elevated, the welcome is warm and the atmosphere laid-back. Ok, too much blather, now for the food: the first picture is the divine whipped smoked mullet with crisp skin and dill, porcupined with home made crisps; pic 2 shows the rye and ‘carawhey’ sourdough (caraway in there, along with whey, giving both warmth and tang) with cultured butter unlike any other (it’s flecked with a caramelised beurre noisette) and I got through a lot of this; pic 3, is radish with honey, sesame and seaweed; pic 4 is the globe artichoke with fresh green almonds, almond milk (I normally am allergic to foams, but this is so good I make a glad and grateful exception) and salmon roe, and the little purple flowers are “society garlic” (great name!); pic 5 is a total knockout - thinly sliced patty pan squash with ringlets of tender squid and crustacean oil, and not to be missed; pic 6 is another must-have, the veal sweetbread schnitty sanga, a sandwich of crisp fried sweetbread escalope with a kind of gribiche mayo on soft white bread, that I can’t stop thinking of - a culinary pun that really works. Oh, and I also had a wonderful dish of oysters with sharp sheep’s milk yogurt and grated macadamia, which on paper sounds wrong, but to eat is so right. And, not to be forgotten either, some kingfish with fresh coriander seeds (a complete revelation). I can’t stop thinking about every mouthful. Every minute there was a joy (and I ate my way through so much, it was a pleasurably long evening). If you get the chance, do go (and thank you @patnourse for the recommendation). It was worth travelling 10,500 miles for #fleet #fleetrestaurant #brunswickheads #byronbay #australia #seeaustralia #eataustralia
