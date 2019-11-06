Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Nicole presents Charlize with major Hollywood award

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
6th Nov 2019 12:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

FRESH from celebrating Halloween, Nicole Kidman stepped out in style for the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards.

The actress kicked off awards season with fellow A-listers, including Charlize Theron and Jennifer Garner at the Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel in California on Sunday.

Kidman, 52, wore an elegant white gown by Spanish fashion house Loewe and dazzling drop diamond earrings by jeweller to the stars Fred Leighton.

The Big Little Lies star took to the stage to present Theron with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award, for Theron's dedication to film and philanthropic endeavours.

"It was an absolute joy to be able to give this to you tonight @CharlizeAfrica. You're the real deal!" Kidman wrote on social media after the event.

Kidman talks up Theron during the presentation of the Hollywood Career Achievement Award. Picture: Getty/Emma McIntyre
Kidman talks up Theron during the presentation of the Hollywood Career Achievement Award. Picture: Getty/Emma McIntyre

The Hollywood Film Awards honours excellence in Hollywood Cinema.

Kidman and Theron have been busy working alongside Margot Robbie on the upcoming Jay Roach film Bombshell.

The highly-anticipated film explores sex harassment allegations against late Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

Theron embraces Kidman after the Aussie screen legend presented her with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel Monday. Picture: Getty/Kevin Winter
Theron embraces Kidman after the Aussie screen legend presented her with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel Monday. Picture: Getty/Kevin Winter


 

Theron returns the favour talking up Kidman as she accepts the award. Picture: Invision/Chris Pizzello
Theron returns the favour talking up Kidman as she accepts the award. Picture: Invision/Chris Pizzello
Theron’s speech makes Kidman laugh out loud. Picture: Invision/Chris Pizzello
Theron’s speech makes Kidman laugh out loud. Picture: Invision/Chris Pizzello

More Stories

bombshell celebrity charlize theron hollywood film awards margot robbie movie star nicole kidman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I can't stay': Councillor storms out of rate hike briefing

        premium_icon 'I can't stay': Councillor storms out of rate hike briefing

        News AS LISMORE City Council prepares to vote on charging residents a special rate variation, one councillor has walked out of an important briefing session.

        The horrific reason dogs have gone missing

        premium_icon The horrific reason dogs have gone missing

        Crime Houses are said to be marked before dogs are stolen

        YOUR SAY: Should drivers be warned about speed cameras?

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Should drivers be warned about speed cameras?

        News Concept of removing speed camera signs sparks great debate

        Bitter-sweet news for Lismore ice cream shop

        premium_icon Bitter-sweet news for Lismore ice cream shop

        News The owners made the announcement to customers today